Canada’s largest boating show is back in-person after two years, with many exhibits from right here at home.

The Toronto International Boat Show is back at the city’s Exhibition Place from Jan. 20 to 29.

Show Director Linda Waddell says there will be upwards of 450 exhibitors at the show, dozens of them from Ontario’s cottage country.

“I would say there are probably about 60 of them that are from your region, especially the Muskoka region, Bracebridge area, Parry Sound,” says Waddell. “A lot of the boat dealers and marinas come to the show each year to gather all in one place, bring their product all in one place.”

Waddell says aside from product offerings, the show includes hundreds of free seminars and workshops for all levels of boaters, new developments in the industry, and events such as the Indoor Canadian Wakeboard Championships. She adds that the Toronto Marlies hockey rink will be thawed into the world’s largest indoor lake, for paddleboarding, kayaking, and canoeing.

“We have a lot of people from cottage country that come [to the show],” says Waddell. “They like to reconnect with their friends. We see people gathering that haven’t seen each other all winter and they’re planning what they’re going to do with their friends and family in the summer. So cottage country attendance is very significant each year.”

According to Waddell, they’ve already seen thousands of registrations since tickets opened last week. She says the COVID-19 pandemic saw a lot of people get into the sport.

“We saw significant growth through the pandemic where more people purchased boats, more people were on the water and heading to cottages,” says Waddell. “You are outdoors quite a bit and you can safely social distance while you are out on your dock or on the water.”

You can find out more or buy tickets at https://www.torontoboatshow.com/.