Temporary space could be made for 45 recreational vehicles (RV) and trailers at the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst for the Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival.

Kevin Goodman, chief entertainment officer of Front Row Center, spoke to Committee of the Whole on Jan. 17 to ask council to have staff look into amending a by-law that would allow festival goers to camp out.

He noted no tents would be allowed.

Goodman said, on top of limiting how many RVs and trailers would be allowed, there were be 24-hour security, porta-potties, and two large generator-powered lights.

Any potential site would have to be within walking distance of the festival, according to Goodman. He pointed out that drinking is allowed so he wouldn’t want people to have to travel too far to get back to their RV or trailer.

Goodman said he isn’t worried about behaviour based on last year’s attendees. He explained that only one noise complaint was filed with the town. “Over the course of the weekend, we asked one person to leave on Saturday, one on Sunday, and there were zero medical issues,” he added.

Goodman pointed out that data they collected from ticket sales last year showed that 70 percent of people who bought a ticket either for one day or the whole weekend were from out of town.

“The prices festivals are out of reach for many people who are music fans, especially millennials, who are looking to come out, go to the show, and then have to find lodging in some rather expensive and pricy places,” explained Goodman.

Council agreed to have staff look into the idea.

This year’s festival is scheduled for June 16 and 17. “We’re looking for a bigger and better festival,” said Goodman.