Two snowmobiles broke through the ice on Six Mile Lake in Port Severn.

Constable Aaron Coulter with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP says one man was rescued from the water but another person has not been found as of early Sunday afternoon.

The rescued man was taken to hospital while police are continuing their search efforts for the second person.

He says a cottager noticed two people in distress around 10:45 AM on Sunday. They reported it to police who later arrived alongside the provincial police’s Aviation Services, Georgian Bay Fire Department, as well as paramedics from Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka.

When they got there, Coulter says residents have been trying to rescue the two sledders.