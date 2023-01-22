One person is confirmed to have died in the crash that caused Hwy. 60 near Lake of Two Rivers in Algonquin Provincial Park to be closed.

According to Provincial Constable Catherine Yarmel, officers with the Killaloe OPP were called to the scene of a two-car crash on the highway on Jan. 20 around 1 PM. According to her, the crash involved an SUV and a pick-up truck.

Yarmel says the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Patrick Lakanen of Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The 44-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger in the pickup truck, both from the Township of Madawaska Valley, were taken to hospital with “serious injuries,” according to Yarmel.

- Advertisement -

A portion of Hwy. 60 was closed for close to 12 hours while police investigated but has since reopened.

Yarmel asks anyone with information about what may have happened to call the police at 613-757-2600 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.