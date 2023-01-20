With her first week on the job in the books, Megan Pratt, the new executive director for the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce, is hitting the ground running.

“It’s been full of positive challenges,” she says of her first week. “It’s a bit overwhelming stepping into everything and trying to find my groove.”

It was announced in Dec. that she would take over the role from Adam Crockatt.

“The Chamber is one of those jobs where there’s no training for it,” says Pratt. “It’s going to be something different every day.” However, she says the guidance from Crockatt has helped her transition into the role.

While she’s new to the role, Pratt is not new to the Chamber. She’s been with them since May 2021. Having started during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t often that Pratt was able to meet members, or anyone from the community for that matter, face-to-face. “The human connection is a big part of what we do,” she says, adding that talking to people through email or Zoom was a challenge.

Now, two years later, Pratt says she’s thankful to be able to get out and meet people and have them stop by the chamber’s office at 275 Muskoka Rd. S.

While she admits there’s more to learn, Pratt says her “ultimate goal” is to continue Crockatt’s open-door policy at the chamber. “I want people to recognize what we’re doing and I want them to want to be part of it,” she says. One thing she says she is passionate about is being welcoming. “We want to know what people want from us,” she says.

“We’re here for our members, we’re here for the business community, and we’re here for our community as a whole,” finishes Pratt.