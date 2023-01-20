The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into what led to the death of a 31-year-old man Thursday morning in South River.

According to what the SIU knows so far, around 10:47 AM on Jan. 19, an OPP officer went to the Eagle Lake Rd. overpass at Hwy. 11 after getting a call about a man in distress. There was an “interaction” between the man and the officer and the men fell from the overpass onto the highway.

The SIU says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who has information about what may have happened is being asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or report online.