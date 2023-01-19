Officials with Parks Canada say there are higher than normal waters levels on Lakes Simcoe and Couchiching.

They have opened the discharge valves at Lock 42 – Couchiching, near Washago to “minimize the local impact.”

“This operation will immediately increase the water levels and flows between Lock 42 – Couchiching and the channel below the Severn River,” they say in a news release.

The officials ask everyone to use extreme caution in the area.

“The public is advised to stay well clear of this area as any ice cover in the channel above and below the lock will be unsafe due to high flows and exposed open water,” they say.