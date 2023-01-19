Georgian College is expanding its mental health services, thanks to a $100,000 grant.

The money from the Let’s Talk Post-Secondary Fund will be used to add a peer support program to the school, which consists of 10 upper-year students and a coordinator. According to officials, those students will have experienced their own mental health struggles, and be trained to help others through similar situations.

Jennifer Lloyd, the college’s Manager of Mental Health and Well-being, says the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for mental health support, and it’s important to help students help each other.

“The success of Georgian’s Peer Mentor and Niwijiagan Peer Mentor programs demonstrates the value of student-to-student support,” said Lloyd. “Until now, Georgian hasn’t had a peer support program specifically for mental health. This new program is intended to provide non-clinical mental health support to both full- and part-time students across all our campus locations.”

The program launches in February at all of Georgian’s campuses, one of which is in Bracebridge.