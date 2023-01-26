Bracebridge council has approved a zoning application at 685 Ecclestone Dr. to allow Lake of Bays Brewing Company to build a brewery.

“We’re out of space at our main brewery in Baysville,” says Darren Smith, president and CEO of Lake of Bays Brewing Company. The brewery is situated at 2681 Muskoka District Rd. 117.

The location on Ecclestone Dr. is currently used as a warehouse for Lake of Bays, according to Smith. “We run a shuttle truck back and forth multiple times a day between Bracebridge and our brewery in Baysville to keep our brewery supplied and operated,” he explains.

“We would be brewing and running our warehousing and distribution all out of one place,” says Smith. He adds that he’s hopeful the change will bring with it new jobs. However, just how many jobs it will bring won’t be known for another year.

He expects the moving process to take one to two years.

He explains there will be no change to the existing restaurants in Bracebridge and Huntsville. However, there is a possibility that the Baysville brewery is converted into a restaurant. Smith adds that the old brewing location could be used as an event space. However, he points out that plans have not been finalized.

“We foresee ourselves staying in Baysville,” he says. “It’s where we got started. It’s the spiritual home of the brewery and the brand.”

During the Jan. 18 Planning and Development Committee meeting, Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney said this is a positive thing. “It’s a good news story,” he said.

Both committee and council on Jan. 25 were unanimously in favour of the rezoning application.

Lake of Bays Brewing Co. already operates the Bracebridge Barrelhouse at 290 Wellington St. as well as a similar restaurant in Huntsville.