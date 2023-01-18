A pair of local residents kicked off 2023 with a sizeable donation to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF).

Chris and George Gilley have donated $235,000 to the not-for-profit, bringing their 17-year total to nearly $2-million.

“We chose to invest in new equipment for our hospital, because our friends, family, and visitors deserve the best care,” says George. “I’m asking everyone to join me in donating to support Huntsville Hospital.”

The money goes towards the HHF’s Focus on Imaging campaign, to replace and upgrade diagnostic imaging equipment at the Huntsville Hospital. The campaign’s goal is $10-million, with around half earmarked for the MRI machine announced in December.

- Advertisement -

“Our hospital needs our help,” says Chris. “We love this community and we’re grateful to live in such a beautiful place surrounded by stunning lakes and trails. We are committed to helping, and each of us are being asked to help.”

You can donate to the HHF by calling 705-789-4756 or visiting its website.