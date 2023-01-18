According to provincial police, 17 charges were laid between two people after they got their car stuck in the centre median on Hwy. 11 in Bracebridge.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says on Jan. 17 at 11:30 PM, officers were alerted by a passerby that a car was stuck along Hwy. 11. She explains when cops arrived, a 39-year-old from Fenelon Falls, Ont., who was driving the car, lied to police about who they are. “As part of that traffic investigation, we need someone’s identification,” says Bigley.

By lying, she explains that started a criminal investigation.

The 39-year-old from Fenelon Falls, Ont. has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, possession of a schedule one substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, and careless storage of a firearm.

A 34-year-old from Highland Grove, Ont. has been charged with possession of a schedule one substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with a probation order, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a forged document, possession of a firearm of ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

The pair are due in court in Bracebridge on Feb. 28.