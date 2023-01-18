A 2.8 percent tax increase is proposed after Gravenhurst council tabled its 2023 budget.

That means a home valued at $100,000 will have an extra $14.82 added to their taxes.

The budget has been posted on the town’s website.

According to town staff, budget deliberations will happen on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. A third day on Feb. 2 is scheduled if needed.

Included in the recommended budget are $26.3 million in operating costs and a projected $26.3 million in revenue for the municipality.

The capital budget is valued at $9.2 million with around 60 percent of the money will be allocated to road and bridge projects.

Ross Jeffery, treasurer, writes the budget is “well within the guideline provided by council.” However, he notes that the town’s capital budget has increased by 65 percent since 2019. Jeffery says that’s mainly due to inflation and “new assets to address safety and quality of life needs in the community.” He adds that council and staff need to better leverage government grants, user fees, and development charges so that the increase doesn’t end up falling onto the shoulders of the tax base.

He says that the quick growth Gravenhurst is seeing puts a lot of pressure on the town’s ability to pay for the investments.

In the municipality’s 2022 budget, a one percent tax increase was approved.