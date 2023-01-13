Listen Live
Man reuinted with lost money

By Mathew Reisler
Photo credit: @OPP_CR on Twitter

The man who lost a “significant” amount of money has been found after a five-month search.

Marvin Dewasha claimed the money Friday at the Bracebridge OPP detachment on Cedar Ln.

Provincial Constable David Hallett was on-hand to return the cash to him. A police official would not disclose the amount of money that was returned. 

Police reached out to the public earlier this week to see if they could help locate who lost the money. It had originally been picked up by a good samaritan in Sept. 2022 and was dropped off at the Bracebridge OPP detachment. The money had been found at a bank.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says provincial police used as many investigative avenues as they could think of but were unable to figure out who the money belonged to.

