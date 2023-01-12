A 29-year-old Sundridge resident and two people from Toronto are facing drug charges after Ontario Provincial Police searched a Main Street residence in Sundridge.

The OPP says on January 11, officers seized over $15,000 worth of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and over $2,000 in Canadian currency.

All three people face four charges, including three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on January 12.

**Written by Richard Coffin