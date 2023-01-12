A Bracebridge couple faces multiple charges after the Guelph Police Service say they left behind $11,000 worth of drugs in a hotel.

On New Year’s Day, police were called to a hotel in Geulph’s north-end. According to police, they were told by staff that they had searched the room after the guests checked out and found a sock that appeared to be filled with “controlled substances.”

After police examined it, they found quantities of what they believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and prescription opioids.

A 34-year-old male and 31-year-old female, who were not named by police, were arrested in another jurisdiction and brought back to Guelph. They have both been charged with five counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

A bail hearing has been scheduled in Guelph.