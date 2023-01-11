Applications have opened on a federal grant program for not-for-profits.

Officials say the Community Services Recovery Fund, delivered through United Way, is meant to help organizations such as charities and Indigenous governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The feds have earmarked $400-million for the fund nationwide, for not-for-profits to make their services more effective, accessible, and sustainable. That includes projects around organization staffing, internal systems, and improvements to programs and services.

“We know that not-for-profit and charitable organizations are critical to building healthy and resilient communities across Simcoe Muskoka,” says Brian Shelley, United Way Simcoe Muskoka’s Chief Executive and Philanthropy Officer. “We also know that the last three years have been incredibly difficult on this sector. They’ve been asked to do more with less at every turn. Through our partnership with the Federal Government, your United Way will be able to provide direct financial support to local organizations so that they can continue to deliver on their mission and vision today, tomorrow, and for years to come.”

You can apply or learn more at communityservicesrecoveryfund.ca. The deadline is Feb. 21.