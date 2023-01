Two Gravenhurst residents are being charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop.

Bracebridge OPP says an officer stopped a car on Bethune Dr. at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, and found illegal drugs inside. Officials say they arrested the car’s occupants, a 36-year-old woman and 46-year-old man from Gravenhurst.

The accused are facing two counts each of possessing a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, and will appear in a Bracebridge court on Feb. 17.