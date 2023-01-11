Muskoka Lakes is planning on hosting a public meeting to discuss the township’s future Transportation Master Plan (TMP).

The meeting will be held virtually on Jan. 31 at 6:30 PM. Anyone interested in attending has to sign up through the township’s website.

“If you have concerns over transportation in the township, you are encouraged to become involved,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “This master plan will help to guide infrastructure decisions for many years to come.”

Work on the plan started last fall when the township brought in RJ Burnside and Associates to develop the TMP study. According to township officials, when approved, the TMP will “create a safe and reliable transportation system within the township.”

The study that’s being worked on will look into the constraints the township faces in building a transportation network as well as what infrastructure improvements or expansions are needed to make sure everyone can move around safely. Officials say the plan will “form the basis of township objectives to guide future transportation decisions.”

According to them, the plan will have short (one to five years), medium (five to 10 years), and long-term (10 to 25 years and beyond) goals that will look to accommodate future transportation needs based on the anticipated growth of the township.