A third magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine is being added at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie.

It’s thanks to operational funding coming from the provincial government.

“RVH, along with our partner hospitals in Midland, Collingwood, and Muskoka, are among 27 hospitals in Ontario to have received operational funding for an MRI,” says Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO. “This commitment to further supporting healthcare in our region ensures patients across Simcoe Muskoka have enhanced access to diagnostic imaging and will relieve pressure on the healthcare system as a whole.”

In Dec. 2022, operational funding from the province allowed the Huntsville hospital to purchase an MRI machine to possibly be installed by the end of 2023.

Like in Huntsville, RVH is receiving $800,000 in annual operational funding.

According to hospital officials, there are more than 7,300 people on the waitlist to get an MRI with 470 of them cancer-related patients.

The new machine will be purchased through funds raised by the RB Foundation and the plan is to have it operational within the next two years.

“Our region will continue to experience rapid population growth over the next decade, putting additional strain on our

current resources,” says Dr. Raj Grover, RVH Medical Director of Medical Imaging. “Today’s announcement is exactly

what the doctor ordered. A third MRI will allow our Medical Imaging Department to expand services, reduce wait times, and

provide optimal timely patient care for the most complex and urgent cases for patients now, and in the future.”