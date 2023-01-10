The application process for the 2023 intake of Gravenhurst’s Community Improvement Plan (CIP) is now open.

According to the town’s 2022 budget, $70,000 is available for businesses and property owners through 14 different categories.

At Gravenhurst’s Dec. 20, 2022 Committee of the Whole meeting, they agreed to put a “special emphasis” on the Downtown of Tomorrow grant which, according to town officials, supports “the digital and technological advances of a building, that includes security cameras.”

“One important goal of our CIP program is to help develop a safer community, and this grant provides that much-needed support,” says Mayor Heidi Lorenz.

“As we move forward from the great challenge that was forced on the community from the pandemic, the expansion of the boundaries and sustained investment into this program provides additional assistance for business and property owners with desired development projects,” added Amy Taylor, Manager of Economic Development. “With all grant categories available, this offers the greatest degree of support for business, building, and property improvements that ultimately creates a safe and cohesive community.”

Anyone interested can apply through the town’s website. The deadline to submit an application is March 31.

Since 2012, over $600,000 has been distributed through the CIP program and officials add the grants have brought nearly $11 million in local investment.