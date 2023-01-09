The Bracebridge OPP is looking for someone who may have misplaced a “significant” amount of money.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says someone was at a bank in town on Sept. 5, 2022 when they found the cash. The finder brought the money to the Bracebridge OPP detachment on Cedar Ln. in hopes of reuniting it with its owner.

However, Bigley says the police have used every investigative avenue they can think of to find who lost the money but have had no luck.

If the money lost may be yours, or you know who it may belong to, Bigley says to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.