The provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.

According to Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley, around 8 PM on Jan. 5, officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a call of a two-year-old with “significant injuries.” She says the child was taken to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital but was later transferred to a Toronto hospital.

She says the child died in the hospital on Jan. 7.

Bigley says the “complex” investigation is ongoing. She didn’t provide more details on what happened but says the Muskoka Crime Unit is involved in the investigation along with multiple other divisions of the OPP.

She adds there is no threat to public safety.