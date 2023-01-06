A 24-year-old man from Ottawa has been charged after police say he crashed a drone near the Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst.

On Jan. 5 around 7 PM, Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says multiple residents near the facility called the police about the drone. When officers arrived, they found a man trespassing in the area looking for the crashed drone.

After an investigation, Bigley says the drone was seized and “many items that are prohibited inside the correctional facility” were found.

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of contraband before a visitor control point at a penitentiary, possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis, trespassing, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A court date is scheduled for March.