Muskoka Tourism has a new executive director.

The organization’s board of directors has appointed interim leader Val Hamilton, a previous board member, to the position. Hamilton boasts more than a decade in marketing leadership roles, including at Muskoka Brewery, Horseshoe Resort, and Clevelands House Resort.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled Val has accepted the role,” said board chair Kelly Haywood. “We received interest from many great candidates but Val’s unwavering passion for Muskoka was unmatched throughout the process. She has already made an enormous impact and we are thrilled for the future of Muskoka Tourism under her leadership.”

The agency has also released its strategic plan for the next three years, with the expectation of quadrupling awareness of Muskoka compared to 2019. The goal, according to officials, is to make Muskoka the “must-experience destination” in Ontario.

The board also appointed two new members, district councillors Brenda Rhodes and Peter Johnston.