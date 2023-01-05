With the process to build new hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville moving forward, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has scheduled eight open houses to go over what to expect.

The open houses will be in:

Huntsville on Monday, Jan. 16 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at the Active Living Centre at 20 Park Dr.

Gravenhurst on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at the Terry Fox Auditorium in the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre at 101 Centennial Dr.

Burk’s Falls on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at the Burk’s Falls, Armour & Ryerson Memorial Arena at 220 Centre St.

Lake of Bays on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at the Dwight Community Centre at 1014 Dwight Beach Rd.

Port Carling on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Port Carling Community Centre at 3 Bailey St.

Bracebridge on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2:00 to 3:30 PM at the Rene M. Caisse Memorial Theatre at 100 Clearbrook Trl.

Virtual open houses will be held on Monday, Jan. 23 from 2 to 3:30 PM and on Jan. 25 from 7 to 8:30 PM. The registration link for the virtual events is on MAHC’s website.

The open houses will be used to update the community on the progress of the new hospital builds and answer questions about the process. The topic of where the new Bracebridge hospital will be will also be touched on. Huntsville’s new hospital will be built at 100 Frank Miller Dr., which is the same location as the current building.

“Community engagement has been an essential part of the planning process to date and feedback from internal and external stakeholders has shaped our plan for two new sites,” says Cheryl Harrison, MAHC President and CEO. “Community open houses are a great opportunity to receive an update on our progress to date, ask questions, get involved in exploring land options for South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, and provide feedback on the preliminary criteria for choosing the best location for a new hospital in Bracebridge.”

The open houses come as MAHC officials say the cost of the local share could rise over the next five to 10 years. Moreen Miller, Chair of MAHC’s Board of Directors, said in Dec. it could rise to $225 million, up from $129 million, in that time. Earlier that month, she told Bracebridge council MAHC needs to have a plan for how they will raise that money by June 2023.