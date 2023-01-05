The Town of Bracebridge is looking for feedback on its third annual business survey.

According to town officials, the survey is designed to help staff and council “identify local challenges and opportunities, track trends in the business community, and support the development of priorities in the year ahead.” They say the survey is one of the tools the town uses to build and maintain relationships with businesses and helps them set benchmarks to look at annual trends.

The survey has to be filled out before Feb. 3.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to supporting our diverse business community as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “I encourage all businesses in Bracebridge to complete the annual business survey to provide their feedback on the state of their business, plans for the future and more so we can best support you moving forward.”

According to the officials, 113 businesses participated in the 2022 survey. It was mostly focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. They say the responses helped guide programming and resources for the year.