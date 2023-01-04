The local Alzheimer Society is lighting up the community in blue this month.

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and the organization’s Parry Sound-Muskoka chapter is selling blue lightbulbs to spread the word.

The branch’s Emily Tingey says the bulbs each cost $20, to be displayed somewhere at a home or business where the light will be visible all month. In turn, the sales fund the organization’s free training sessions for the public.

“Each $20 donation, each lightbulb, enables one person to attend a training session where they can learn skills to help recognize, interact with, and understand people living with dementia when they’re in the community or in their business,” says Tingey.

According to Tingey, the training sessions are geared towards first responders and business owners, those who might deal with people living with dementia on a daily basis, but all residents are invited to take part.

“Anyone can go and join,” says Tingey. “We really just want to teach everyone how to be more dementia-friendly, and we want to make [this] a more dementia-friendly community.”

Flag raisings are also being held to celebrate the month, in municipalities across Parry Sound and Muskoka this week.

“Dementia-friendly communities are crucial in supporting people affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia,” says Tingey. “Making sure everybody really feels included, and engaged, and valued.”

To buy a lightbulb or make a donation, visit www.AlzheimerMuskoka.ca or call 705-645-5621.