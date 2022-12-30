A local cottagers group has made a $100,000 donation to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF).

“Friends on the Muskoka Lakes”, consisting of more than 20 families, matched all donations up to that amount, to encourage residents to donate this year.

“Although Muskoka may not be our full-time home, it is our home; we view South Muskoka Memorial Hospital as our hospital and feel a responsibility to support it,” reads a statement from the group.

According to the SMHF, the money goes towards the hospital’s $2-million list of needed equipment.

“It’s inspiring to see both our seasonal and permanent residents come together to support

the hospital” says Foundation Executive Director Leah Walker. “We rely on community

support and the generosity of the Friends on the Muskoka Lakes is so impactful on what

we can do here.”

To make a donation to the SMHF, visit its website or call 705-645-4404 ext. 3193.