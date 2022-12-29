A GoFundMe has been set up for the 82-year-old survivor of a fire in Huntsville.

According to the fundraiser page, a fire broke out in the home of Allan and Anita Ruttan just before 10:00 p.m. on Dec. 25. Although the pair made it out of the house, Anita suffered a heart attack in the heavy snow and died.

Set up by the couple’s niece Judy Vanclieaf, the fundraiser has a goal of $12,000, with $5,000 to cover the cost of the funeral, and the remainder to help Allan re-establish. It notes that the pair was married for 37 years, and Allan is staying with his daughter for the time being.