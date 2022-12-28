It’ll be a few more days before Significant Weather Event declarations are lifted across Muskoka.

That’s according to Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services.

“What we’re looking at right now is a secondary weather event, which will be rain,” says Uukkivi. “To best prepare for the rain now that we have such a large volume of snow, we’re going to open up catch basins, remove snowbanks, and widen the roads in advance of that weather system.”

Uukkivi says area municipalities, including the District of Muskoka, are all coordinating with each other, pooling resources and equipment to deal with the extreme weather. He says some places got more snow in the span of two days than they normally would in two months.

According to Uukkivi, they had estimated a cleanup of 72 to 96 hours on Dec. 26, but the rain means they’ll have to bring in contractors to speed up the work ahead of the next event.

“Right now we’re probably going to hold the significant weather event declaration until we see what the rain is going to bring for us,” he says.

In the meantime, Uukkivi asks residents to stay well clear of any cleanup equipment, and to not park on the street or block sidewalks.