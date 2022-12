Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Lake of Bays have declared a Significant Weather Event, joining the District of Muskoka.

The declaration gives crews more time to clear both and municipal roads, with efforts pausing if conditions are too hazardous. Transit services are also suspended.

Officials say crews will resume normal operations as soon as possible during or after the weather event has ended, adding residents and visitors are asked to use caution and avoid non-essential travel.