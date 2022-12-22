David Crossthwaite, the man many in Bracebridge affectionately call “Super Dave,” has passed away at 57.

He died on Dec. 12 and a celebration of life is planned on Jan. 21, 2023, between 1 and 4 PM at the Bracebridge Centre for Active Living.

“David will be remembered for his great sense of humour, fantastic laugh, incredible smile, and his desire to help others,” it says in his obituary on Legacy.com. “David came to Bracebridge in 1999 and quickly embraced it as home. He loved the people and the sense of belonging to a community that embraced him back.”

Crossthwaite was unanimously named Bracebridge’s Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Bracebridge in 2014. “This was an award he was thrilled to receive and one he truly treasured,” his obituary reads.

“David was happiest when he was socializing and helping others,” the obituary continues. “His enthusiasm for life saw him out and about all over Bracebridge, always with a friendly hello to whomever he met along the way. He was a regular rink rat and was often seen at the arena helping out at the hockey games, at the baseball fields cheering for the teams, or helping others in the community by shoveling snow, raking leaves, and cutting their grass.”

Crossthwaite’s family writes in the obituary they appreciate the support that was given to them by the staff the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge as well as at Andy’s House in Port Carling. “We are eternally grateful for the care, compassion, kindness, and support received during this difficult time,” they write. “The hugs given and shoulders to cry on will always be appreciated.”