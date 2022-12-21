Municipalities in Muskoka are preparing for what could be a significant weather event.

Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, says crews are gearing up.

“Huntsville is actively monitoring the storm track, [and] we are expecting a significant snow event with up to 30 centimetres of snow within 48 hours,” says Uukkivi. “Should it be necessary, the Town of Huntsville could declare a significant weather event, which would mean our operations would likely slow down for safety.”

Declaring a significant weather event gives crews more time to clear roads, and lets residents know where and how long delays are expected to be.

- Advertisement -

“What we ask people to do is be mindful of snow removal equipment, be a little bit patient and understanding that we’re trying to move through as quickly as possible,” says Uukkivi. “Adjust your driving to the conditions, and wherever possible, change travel arrangements to avoid driving during any significant weather.”

Uukkivi adds to avoid parking on sidewalks, or overnight on the street.