Drugs and handgun seized in Huntsville, one in custody

By Martin Halek
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

Huntsville OPP has arrested an Ottawa man, seizing a handgun and an estimated $15,000 in drugs.

Police say they stopped to help a vehicle that swerved into Hwy 11’s ditch during a winter storm early Friday morning. According to officials, officers noticed a handgun in the car and arrested the man, seizing the gun, as well as cocaine, fentanyl, and hydromorphone.

The 27-year-old is facing a slew of charges, including violating probation, as well as several possession charges for the restricted firearm, the drugs, and the stolen vehicle.

Police are holding the accused in custody.

