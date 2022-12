A 51-year-older sledder has “serious injuries” after striking a parked vehicle on Beattie Ln. in Bracebridge.

Provincial Constable Adrians Woods says the crash happened around noon on Dec. 17. The man, from Richmond Hill, was taken to hospital by paramedics in “critical condition” and was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre by ORNGE Air Ambulance.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.