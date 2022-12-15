Rotary People of Action Huntsville has brought back its scavenger hunt fundraiser, this time with a holiday twist.

From Friday at noon to Saturday at 9:00 p.m., participants will solve more than 20 riddles and look for treasure in and around downtown Huntsville, taking selfies to prove they were there.

Jen Jerrett, president of the club, says with the holiday theme, you might want to read out the clue to the beat of a holiday song, and keep an eye out for “holiday-related paraphernalia.” She recites one clue for free.

“It’s a tiny white box somewhere hiding downtown. It’s hardly noticed when walking around. But it has one purpose, used by only a few. Name this wee box, and you’ll solve the clue.”

Jerrett says the ticket sales go towards their many service projects to help community organizations.

“If we find ourselves painting, like we did, Chrysalis [Huntsville], if we couldn’t find a partner to donate the paint, we would have the funds to go out and buy it,” says Jerrett. “So the money that goes towards the scavenger hunt keeps us able to say ‘yes we can support you’ and ‘yes we can help,’ with boots on the ground making something better for our community.”

This year, that included a deep clean of The Table Soup Kitchen, and painting the exterior of Hospice Huntsville. According to Jerrett, the club plans to paint the intake centre of Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in the spring.

“We’re so grateful that our community has embraced our club. Last year we raised over $10,000, this year it would be nice if we can raise five, but whatever we get we’ll be grateful for.”

You can buy tickets for the scavenger hunt at Rotary People of Action Huntsville’s website. You can join in groups of two or four, and prizes will be given to the people who solved the most riddles or took the most creative photos.