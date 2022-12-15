The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation is hard at work making sure everyone has something to put under the tree this year.

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, volunteers will be at the Huntsville Canadian Tire giving shoppers a list of needs and wants for the annual gift drive. Customers can browse the store, see what’s in their budget, and deliver the goods to a truck waiting outside.

The Table’s Founder, Heather Cassie, says the gifts will then be available for people in need to pick out for free. On Dec. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parents and caregivers can drop by The Table to find gifts for their children. On Dec. 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., kids can return the favour by picking gifts for their parents, siblings, and other family members.

“Going around with the kids, they can’t believe that they can just shop for new gifts for the siblings and parents, have them wrapped,” says Cassie. “They walk out the front door, and they go home and put it under their tree. So it is a ton of fun, we give them little treats as well and just make it really special.”

- Advertisement -

According to Cassie, teenagers are the trickiest group to provide for, but anything suitable for a teen is greatly appreciated. She adds to also keep adults in mind.

“There are a lot of adults who don’t receive anything at Christmas. “Sometimes a hug from one of us at The Table is the only thing they get at Christmas,” says Cassie. “It’s so, so nice if we can give them something too. Like dad gifts. What do you think a dad would want at Christmas?”

Cassie says people and organizations have been very supportive of The Table so far, and it’s the reason they are able to continue to help those in need.

“It is because of the donations of the community that we can do that, and the volunteers at The Table who put it all together,” says Cassie.