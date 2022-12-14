You might see a local 14-year-old competing at the next Summer Olympics.

Huntsville slalom kayaker Owen McKay has been selected for RBC’s ‘Future Olympians’ program.

“It was a little bit [stressful], just cause you’re waiting for the results for a while, but when they came through I was really excited,” says McKay. “And I’m excited to get the next season started because it gets pretty cold. You can’t really paddle in the cold, because your hands will freeze off,” he jokes.

According to McKay, the program means he’s on the shortlist to try out for Team Canada. He also gets funding for training and travel, as well as access to Olympic-level coaches for both his sport and others.

McKay was selected through a set of endurance tests– such as sprinting, standing long jump, and beep tests– beating out hundreds of competitors.

“You do a series of tests, they record all your results, and the top 100 go to the final,” says McKay. “I was a little nervous because there were a lot of people there and I was the youngest one. It was a little nerve-wracking because everybody’s so much bigger than you.”

McKay, a Grade 9 student at Huntsville High School, says he plans to keep busy over the winter with hockey and skiing. In February, he’ll fly to France and Spain to train with Team Canada, in preparation for the Olympics selection process in Kananaskis, Alberta next May.

While McKay says while the Olympic senior team is “a little out of reach for now” because of the strength advantage, he hopes to make the junior team and work his way up from there.

A longtime student of Muskoka Kayak School, McKay thanks his coach for helping him get where he is.

“My coach Andy played a big role. He took me to Europe for the first time in 2020 or 2021, and that was huge for me,” says McKay. “I got a lot of experience on all the rivers in Europe, and European competition is pretty tough. It’s just much more popular in Europe, so it’s more fun.”