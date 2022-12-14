Infrastructure projects in Parry Sound-Muskoka are getting a $12.5 million investment from the province.

The funding is coming through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF). It was announced Wednesday by Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith’s office that 26 municipalities will receive funding.

The District of Muskoka is getting the most at $5,101,578. “As the new district council gets down to business, it’s good news that OCIF funding will again be available in 2023 to help maintain critical infrastructure in Muskoka, such as our drinking water systems,” says Jeff Lehman, District Chair. “I appreciate the Ontario government’s ongoing investment into the roads, pipes, and bridges that our residents and businesses depend on.”

Bracebridge, Burk’s Falls, Georgian Bay, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Muskoka Lakes, and Parry Sound are some of the 26 municipalities also receiving funds.

The town’s mayors say the money, which ranges from $1,661,003 for Parry Sound to $100,000 for the Township of Joly, will be used to help communities address “critical infrastructure needs, including road, bridge, water, and wastewater projects,” according to Smith’s office. “Specific projects will be identified by council in the upcoming budget process,” adds Gravenhurst Mayor Heidi Lorenz.

“These dollars will have a meaningful impact for residents of our communities as they enable key projects to be built or upgraded, thereby enhancing the quality of life and creating jobs and economic opportunity,” says Smith.

The funding is part of the province’s $400 million investment that will be paid in 2023.