It was a big win for the Huntsville Junior C Otters, and a bigger win for The Table Food Bank.

Entry to the Otters’ home game against the Midland Flyers at the Canada Summit Centre Friday night was by donation. The home team beat the Midland Flyers 2:1, collecting a “huge amount” of food and other supplies, as well as hundreds in cash for the food bank.

“We collected a huge amount of food from all our Otters fans,” says Kelly Farnsworth, team secretary. “It filled two big SUVs full of food. We collected over $800 in cash, as well as some toiletries, pet food, and some toys for the kids for Christmas.”

Farnsworth says there were about 440 attendees at the junior game alone, and the Otters’ U18 team, also playing at the Summit Centre, followed suit with food donations.

“People were generous,” says Farnsworth. “[They] came with bags and boxes of food, in a wide variety of everything. It was just so great to see all of that come through the door, and such great community support.”

If you missed your chance to donate, you can drop off donations for The Table at 9 Hanes St. in Huntsville. For a schedule of upcoming home games, visit the team’s website.

“We are so thankful for all the community did,” says Farnsworth. “Our Otters fans really answered the bell and did a great job. It’s something that’s really, really needed this time of year. At all times, really, but at this time especially.”