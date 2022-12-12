Huntsville’s Fairvern Nursing Home is asking the community to help bring holiday cheer to its residents.

The home is asking local residents to dress up their vehicles and join the Fairvern Community Parade this Friday.

“With the challenge in the ability to get our residents to local parades, we just thought ‘why can’t we bring a parade to our residents’,” says Carrie Acton, Fairvern’s administrator. “We want them to still feel involved, included in the community. Most of our residents have lived in Huntsville for the majority of their lives, so to have the community come to them, to bring a parade, a smile, some joy and some holiday spirit to Fairvern was really, really important to us.”

According to Acton, departments from the District of Muskoka and Town of Huntsville, Muskoka Paramedic Services, and Fairvern’s contractors have all signed on to contribute floats– now all they need is members of the community. “We’re looking for you to be as creative as you possibly can,” she says, adding that there’s no set theme to decorate your vehicles.

“The residents can either sit inside where it’s warm, or sit outside along our sidewalk and watch the parade go by their own home as opposed to having to leave,” says Acton. “So decorate your car, decorate your truck, decorate away in whatever you want to bring through the parade to bring a smile to the faces of our residents here at Fairvern.”

The parade will line up on Church St. and Mill St. starting at 1:30 p.m., before making its way through the parking lot and past the home at 2:00 p.m..

Acton adds that depending on the response this year, she hopes the parade will become an annual tradition.