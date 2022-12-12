Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North is closer to building a home for two Gravenhurst families thanks to a $70,000 donation.

The pledge came from the Chamberlain Timber Mart and Home Building in Gravenhurst. It follows donations made by the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst and Residents Against Muskoka Poverty. Habitat also received funding from the District of Muskoka.

The two, semi-detached, 869 sq. ft., universally accessible homes will be built on Muskoka Beach Rd. in 2023. Officials with habitat say site preparation will start in April while the ground-breaking is scheduled for June.

“We are pleased that Habitat has chosen Gravenhurst as the site for their next project,” says Mayor Heidi Lorenz. “Our community continues to show incredible support for Habitat’s projects and this one is no different. These builds are amazing examples of how our businesses and community organizations come together to support key initiatives. With the critical need for housing, the timing for this is perfect, and we look forward to more joint projects in Gravenhurst.”

The eligibility questionnaire for the soon-to-be-built homes is available on Habitat’s website.

Bonnie Dart, Chairperson of Gravenhurst Against Poverty, says she’s excited that Habitat is making the “dream of affordable home ownership” come true for two families. “This is truly a wonderful opportunity for eligible families to be a part of building their own home,” says Dart. “The families are empowered through financial education workshops and can pay off their mortgages with monthly payments that are adjusted to what they can reasonably manage.”