Tools have been stolen from a construction site on Talisman Dr. in Gravenhurst.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the tools are valued at around $2,200 and were snatched sometime overnight on Dec. 7 or the next morning.

She says some of the tools have “SP” engraved on them or “CG” written in black.

Bigley asks anyone who may have surveillance footage in the area around Talisman Dr., George Beard Ln., or the Edward St. area to check their footage. She says those with more information should call the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.