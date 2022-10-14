A recent donation from two Lake of Bays cottagers will help cardiac diagnostics at the Huntsville Hospital.

Ana P. Lopes and Don Tapscott, both members of the Order of Canada, have donated a total of $100,000 to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF).

According to the HHF, their latest donation will go towards a Cardiac Picture Archiving and Communication System, which will make cardiac diagnoses quicker and more efficient.

It’s part of the Focus on Imaging Campaign, to upgrade and replace diagnostic imaging equipment at the hospital, with a fundraising goal of $5.5-million.

“Our family is thankful to have such a great hospital nearby,” says Tapscott. “We know our

donation will help advance cardiac care in our community and we hope others will join us by contributing to the Focus on Imaging campaign. You never know when you, a family member or a neighbour may need it.”