Our health unit is warning residents of a blue-green algae bloom in Huntsville’s Mary Lake.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) recommends that people and animals do not drink, swim in, do sports on, or eat fish from the contaminated water. Officials also recommend against using algaecides or herbicides that may break open the algae and release the toxins inside.

Depending on the quantity of water swallowed, symptoms can range from skin, eye, or throat irritation, breathing difficulty, headache, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Bass Lake and Three-Mile Lake, both in the Township of Muskoka Lakes, are still under algae bloom advisories. The health unit will post updates on the situation on the SMDHU website.