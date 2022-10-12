After two years off, a spooky tradition is returning to Muskoka Heritage Place (MHP) in Huntsville.

The Great Pumpkin Trail runs Halloween evening, and sees the venue’s Pioneer Village transform into a haunted village.

Jill Jordan, MHP’s Manager, says there are plenty of tricks and treats to be had, but they’re going easy on the scares.

“It’s a wonderful family-friendly Halloween event, geared towards younger trick-or-treaters,” says Jordan. “So it’s not to scare our little ghouls and goblins away. More to encourage them in a traffic-free, safe environment to enjoy some of our village buildings decorated to the nines in some Halloween garb.”

According to Jordan, sponsors from all around town are in charge of decorations, with Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano choosing and awarding the best-decorated building.

“There’s lots of candy to be given away. The doors open at five o’clock, so there’s lots of time to enjoy the site as people walk around,” says Jordan. “Admission is $10 per family, or $3 per head, and we prefer the heads are attached to bodies for our Halloween event.”

The event runs until 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 31, with last admission at 7:30.

Jordan says to dress for the weather, adding that pets need to be left at home. However, she says to bring your Halloween spirit, as well a bag to hold all the candy you’ll be getting.

“We’re just excited to have everyone back, and we look forward to seeing everyone dressed up in their costumes,” says Jordan.