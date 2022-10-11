You will soon be able to apply for building permits online in Lake of Bays.

The township announced it will adopt the online permit system Cloudpermit early next year, with a soft launch in November.

Officials say applicants can still file physical documents at the township’s municipal office, but the e-permit system will be available 24/7. A help kiosk will be set up at the office in the new year, to have staff guide applicants through the new system.

The system is used by several other Muskoka municipalities, including Huntsville, Gravenhurst, and Muskoka Lakes. Lake of Bays will hold a community training session for Cloudpermit in December, and online tutorials are available at https://cloudpermit.com/en-ca/.