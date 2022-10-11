The West Parry Sound OPP is warning residents of a scam involving a roofing company.

West Parry Sound OPP says the scammers seem to be targeting seniors in the community.

According to Provincial Constable Joe Scali, several people have called police about an individual attending residences and stating that they represent a roofing company.

He explains the resident is then told that the company flew a drone over their residence and noticed damage and is willing to repair the roof. He says a deposit is then collected and no person returns to do any repair, with the resident hearing nothing further from the company.

Scali explains the best way to protect yourself from the scam is by never signing any documents or handing over any payment without consulting family members or fellow neighbours when someone solicits at your door, never signing any documents or making payment on any deal when the salesperson states the deal must be completed now, and to call the police if the person at your door causes you to be suspicious.

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, Scali says to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online.

With files from Mo Fahim