With only a few days until Thanksgiving, a Huntsville food bank says its stock is running low.

Each year, The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation offers a Thanksgiving meal for community members who might not otherwise get one. This year, the takeout program runs from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Table’s President Heather Cassie says they need the community’s help with things such as hams, turkeys, desserts, and fresh vegetables.

“Our shelves have been a little bit bare. We’ve been doing our best the last number of months now with fewer donations coming in,” says Cassie. “Thankfully, we’ve been able to go to the grocery store and stock up as best as we could. But for Thanksgiving, we actually don’t have much to give out in way of typical things at Thanksgiving.”

According to Cassie, more people are using the organization’s food bank this year, and they’ve had trouble with matching demand.

“We don’t know our stats for 2022 yet, but I will say that it has been hard to keep up. We have so many people coming for help,” says Cassie. “We are all in a difficult place right now as far as where the world’s heading, and where it is, so we’re going to just provide for our community’s needs as well as we can.”

You can drop off donations for the Thanksgiving meal at The Table’s Community Kitchen at 11 Hanes St. in Huntsville: Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..

General food donations can be dropped off at The Table during regular opening hours, or in a bin at your local grocery store.