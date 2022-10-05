A 53-year-old from Hamilton has been charged with attempted murder after a Sept. 19 shooting in Utterson, near Huntsville.

Constable Jeff Handsor says it happened around 2:20 PM at a property on South Lancelot Rd. Police responded to reports of a gunshot being heard.

One person suffered minor injuries during the incident and received treatment at a hospital.

Along with attempted murder, the man has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and discharging a firearm.

- Advertisement -

Initially, a 42-year-old was charged with possession of a schedule one substance.

He is being held in custody and has a court appearance scheduled on Oct. 5.