Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsAttempted murder charge laid after Huntsville shooting
FeaturedNews

Attempted murder charge laid after Huntsville shooting

By Mathew Reisler
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

A 53-year-old from Hamilton has been charged with attempted murder after a Sept. 19 shooting in Utterson, near Huntsville.

Constable Jeff Handsor says it happened around 2:20 PM at a property on South Lancelot Rd. Police responded to reports of a gunshot being heard.

One person suffered minor injuries during the incident and received treatment at a hospital.

Along with attempted murder, the man has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and discharging a firearm.

- Advertisement -

Initially, a 42-year-old was charged with possession of a schedule one substance.

He is being held in custody and has a court appearance scheduled on Oct. 5.

 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News